EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Take a look at the KTSM 9 Overtime Remix Top 3 Plays of the Week for the week of Oct. 22.

The plays come courtesy of Canutillo football star Lalo Carrillo, Former New Mexico State men’s basketball star Trevelin Queen who will spend the 2023-24 NBA season with the Orlando Magic organization, and Borderland native Alejandro Zendejas, who is a young star for Club America.