SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KTSM) — The trail to the Kentucky Derby swings through the Borderland on Sunday with the return of the Grade III stakes Sunland Derby at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino. This will be the first Sunland Derby since 2019 after the pandemic forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

The 1-1/8-mile race will reward its first four finishers Kentucky Derby points (50 points to first place, 20 to second, 10 to third, five to fourth). Post positions were drawn earlier this week, with ‘Fowler Blue’ in post three, ‘Slow Down Andy’ in gate four, and Straight Up G in post eight, all racing towards a $500K purse.

“We’re anticipating a record amount of wagering going on at Sunland Park, and around the world,” said Sunland Park director of racing Dustin Dix. “Our record is $4.8M and we’re expecting over $5M for the day.”

The #RoadtotheDerby stops through Sunland Park this Sunday for the Sunland Park Derby!



Race 11, 7:15PM ET / 4:15PM PT

‘Slow Down Andy’ is the betting favorite on the strength of his win in the Grade II stakes Los Alamitos Futurity in December. Mario Gutierrez has the mount for breeder Reddam Racing and trainer Doug O’Neill.

‘Straight Up G’ is returning to Sunland Park, where in February he captured the $100K Mine That Bird Derby, the race named after the horse who parlayed a fourth place finish in the 2009 Sunland Derby to a 50-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby. Ricardo Gonzalez has the mount for breeder Jungle Racing and trainer Richard Baltas. The horse is owned by Jim Rome, a well-known sports radio host across the country.

‘Fowler Blue’ was an allowance winner in December at Santa Anita, and most recently closed for fourth in the Mine That Bird Derby. Edwin Maldonado has the mount for breeders William Branch and Arnold Hill, along with trainer Luis Mendez.

‘Bye Bye Bobby’ is the local horse to watch for on Sunday. Roimes Chirinos will have the mount for trainer Sunland Park’s Todd Fincher, who is eyeing a Kentucky Derby appearance following a late scratch in 2018 with Sunland Derby winner ‘Runaway Ghost’ due to injury.

“It’s the staple race in Sunland Park,” said Fincher. “You know if you win the Sunland Derby, you’re automatically qualified for the Kentucky Derby. We have been pointing this horse for this race since the day we bought him. This has been our goal.”

The complete Sunland Derby field from the rail with riders is: ‘Costa Terra,’ Luis Negron; ‘Classic Moment,’ Joel Rosario; ‘Fowler Blue,’ Maldonado; ‘Slow Down Andy,’ Gutierrez; ‘Bye Bye Bobby,’ Chirinos; ‘Pepper Spray,’ Luis Valenzuela; ‘Chrome King,’ Enrique Garcia; and ‘Straight Up G,’ Gonzalez.

“When you put all the pieces together, we are super thrilled,” said Sunland Park race caller Eric Alwan. “We have lots of talent coming in for the race, it’s going to be a beautiful day with temperatures in the 80’s, the track is in immaculate condition and running fast. I don’t see why we can’t have 15K-16K people here and over $5M bet on the entire day.”

Live racing will begin at the track at noon, with post time for the Sunland Derby scheduled for 5 p.m. MT.

