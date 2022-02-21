EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, an El Paso tradition will continue in 2022, but a day earlier than it normally is held.

Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas told KTSM on Monday that the 89th annual game will be played on Dec. 30, 2022, at noon, and air on CBS. Typically, the game is played on New Year’s Eve.

However, due to the Sugar Bowl being moved to an early kickoff on New Year’s Eve, Sun Bowl and CBS officials elected to move the game up a day so that it could air in its own window nationally.

The 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be played on December 30, with a noon kickoff on CBS, per @TonyTheTigerSB executive director Bernie Olivas. Moving off of New Year’s Eve this year due to New Year’s 6 games being played that day. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 21, 2022

“In looking at the contract and chatting with CBS our game is scheduled to be played December 30 at noon El Paso time,” Olivas said. “That will separate us from the playoffs, allow people to come to our game and still have a full day to get recovered for those playoff games and those semifinals.”

Last week, the Sun Bowl extended its contract with Kellogg’s and Tony the Tiger to have them be the game’s title sponsor for at least another two years.

Central Michigan won the 88th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl 24-21 over Washington State on Dec. 31, 2021.