EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When UTEP and New Mexico State meet in the Battle of I-10 on Wednesday, Oct. 18, it will be the 100th edition of the rivalry game.

UTEP has won the last two editions of the game and leads the all-time series, 59-38-2 over their rivals to the north.

The 2023 game will be a special one and not just because it’s the 100th edition: for the first time since 1961, it will be a conference game, as NMSU is in Conference USA with UTEP for the first time in 2023.

“A lot of preparation for us goes into this game, and it’s always a fun game to play,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “So, whenever you have your rivalry game, it’s great. I think it’s great that it’s on national TV. I think that’s good exposure for both programs, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

NMSU head coach Jerry Kill agreed with Dimel’s point, that the Battle for the Silver Spade and the Mayor’s Cup will be even better now that it’s a conference game.

The spotlight on national television on ESPN2 doesn’t hurt, either, for two programs constantly looking for ways to boost their brands.

“I think it’s awesome for both schools, it helps them and us. Dana wants football to be important in this area, we want football to be important in this area. This will help it become a lot more important because it’s on national tv, it’s a rival game,” Kill said.

The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Sun Bowl on ESPN2. KTSM will have an hour-long pregame show for the game beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, leading up to kickoff of the game.