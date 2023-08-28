EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As a true freshman at BYU in 2023, LJ Martin is already making waves on the Cougars football team.

Earlier this month, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick raved about Martin’s skills and said that he would see plenty of action as a true freshman in 2023.

On Monday, BYU revealed its depth chart for its Week 1 matchup against Sam Houston State and the former Canutillo High School football standout was listed third at the running back position.

Canutillo’s LJ Martin listed third on the BYU depth chart at running back. The Cougars’ OC said Martin would see the field as a true freshman this year.



He and BYU open the season vs. Sam Houston on Saturday; the Bearkats feature former Chapin/UTEP WR Quintavius Workman. https://t.co/GB4HAuL6lU — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 28, 2023

“The best get on the depth chart and the best will be on the field,” BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake said. “A lot of these freshman are stepping up, LJ Martin is another one that is going to see the field. He’s got tons of talent, great vision, he’s big, runs fast and with a lot of power so he’ll be out there.”

“LJ is a fantastic football player and a great person. I feel like he is beyond his years being a true freshman and everything,” fellow BYU running back Aidan Robbins said. “He is definitely going to be a good player and he’s going to contribute for us a lot this season.”

#BYU RB Aidan Robbins on the emergence of LJ Martin, the freshman from El Paso who is currently listed as RB3 on the Cougars' Week 1 depth chart.



"He plays well beyond his years."https://t.co/GcVACxgfUi pic.twitter.com/gZdJ2qIbS2 — Sean Walker (@ActuallyDSW) August 28, 2023

Martin and BYU open up its 2023 season against Sam Houston at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Kickoff on Saturday is at 8:15 p.m. MT and the game will air on Fox Sports 1.