List of national, local sporting events canceled due to coronavirus precaution

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It started with the NBA stopping the current season after one of the players tested positive for the coronavirus, and less than 24 hours later it appears the sports world has come to a halt.
Just about every league and season has been postponed or canceled. Here is a list of all the sports events affected.
- NCAA Tournament and all league tournaments – canceled
- MLB and MiLB seasons – delayed two weeks
- MLS and USL soccer – delayed 30 days
- Conference USA winter and spring sports – canceled
- NBA season – canceled
- NHL season -“paused”
- Western States Hockey League – canceled
- UIL state basketball championships – canceled
- NMAA state basketball championships – played in an empty arena