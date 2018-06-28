Like father, like son: Winston Dimel introduced at UTEP Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Three-time All-Big 12 fullback Winston Dimel is officially a UTEP Miner. His father, UTEP head coach Dana Dimel, introduced his son to the media on Wednesday.

Winston made the announcement via Twitter on June 10 and the graduate transfer was admitted to UTEP on Monday.

Winston had multiple opportunities at Power 5 programs, but his decision came down to what UTEP could offer him that other schools could not.

"Really, just my dad being here and the other coaches as well," said Winston. "I know the great success they've had at other places and I think it can translate here."

Dimel was not only recruiting his son as UTEP's head coach, but he was also offering fatherly advice to Winston. The decision process was extensive.

"What are the pros, what are the cons of being at an elite, elite program? Why would that be any better for him than being here," said Dimel. "When we put it all on the table, we still feel like he has a chance to have as much success here than anywhere else in the country."

This upcoming season will be Dimel's first as UTEP's head coach and the chance to jump-start this Miners football program also played a part in Winston's decision.

"That was a big factor," said Winston. "Especially me already knowing the offense, it's why I felt like I could really contribute here. I want to help him and help my teammates get back to winning."

Winston has aspirations to play in the NFL and despite passing on more prestigious programs, Dimel feels like Winston's talents will be showcased more at UTEP.

"I really do feel good about the players around him. I feel like we have a chance to put a good team out on the field," said Dimel. "I looked at all those things and felt like this was a spot he could have success and we can use him the way he needs to be used in order to enhance his NFL opportunities."

The Miners open fall camp August 2.

Winston Dimel Bio:

PRIOR TO UTEP: Played previous three seasons at Kansas State, starting all 39 games at the fullback position … named 2017 All-Big 12 second team, and 2016 & 2015 All-Big 12 first team … totaled 22 career rushing touchdowns, one of just 15 players from Kansas State ever with 20 in a career … recorded 418 career receiving yards, ranking 10th in Kansas State program history among running backs or fullbacks … rushed for a career best 12 scores during sophomore campaign (2016) … rushed for 63 yards and four touchdowns, while hauling in eight passes for 91 yards and another score in 2017 … during freshman season, rushed for six touchdowns and tallied 261 yards on only eight receptions (32.6 avg.) – six of those catches went for 27 or more yards … three-year letter winner at Manhattan High School and rated 14th-best fullback nationally by Scout.com, 22nd-best tight end/H-back by ESPN and 10th-best player in the state by Rivals.com.

PERSONAL: Winston M. Dimel was born in Manhattan, Kansas … son of Kim Iversen and current UTEP football head coach Dana Dimel … has three siblings, Josey Thompson, Lee Iversen and Cal Iversen.