EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces area high school cross country teams opened up their fall seasons at the Silver Invitational Saturday, Aug. 20 in Fort Bayard, New Mexico.

The Organ Mountain boys team took three of the top five places over the 3.1-mile course.

Boys top individual results — 1st place: Corbin Combs, Organ Mountain, 16 minutes, 36 seconds; 2nd place, Jeron Wisner, Organ Mountain, 16:43; 3rd place, Eaven Rogers, Centennial, 17:14; 4th place, Collin Williams, Organ Mountain, 17:54; and 5th, Michael Lopez, Silver, 17:57.

Boys varsity team results – 1st, Organ Mountain, 27; 2nd Centennial High, 40; 3rd, Silver High, 80; 4th, Las Cruces High, 82; 5th, Cobre, 133; 6th, Deming, 168.

Girls top individual results – 1st place, Deianira Hoyle, Centennial, 21:40; 2nd, Layla Lararin, Mayfield, 22:02; 3rd, Wren Hofacket, Organ Mountain, 22:18; 4th, Alaina Sedillo, Silver, 22:31; and 5th, Sydnee Jimenez, Organ Mountain, 22:33.

Girls varsity team results – 1st, Organ Mountain, 43; 2nd, Deming High, 58; 3rd, Silver, 63; 4th Centennial, 66; and 5th, Las Cruces High, 114.