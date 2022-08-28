EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Organ Mountain High School boys cross country team took four out of the top five individual places at the Centennial Cross Country Challenge Invite Saturday, Aug. 27 in Las Cruces.

Both the Organ Mountain boys and girls teams won their second straight individual team competition in as many weeks.

Corbin Coombs of Organ Mountain was the top boys finisher at 17 minutes, 28.58 seconds over 3.1 miles.

Also for Organ Mountain, Jeron Wisner took second (17:42.93), Jake Medina was fourth (19:03.89) and Collin Williams was fifth (19:11.41).

Eaven Rogers of Centennial finished third (18:10.97).

The Organ Mountain boys team finished first at the invitational with 30 points, followed by host Centennial (33), Las Cruces High (63) and Cobre High (100).

In the girls competition, Layla Lazarin of Mayfield took top honors (23:29.43).

The rest of the girls top 5 included: second, Wren Hofacket, Organ Mountains, 23:50.75; third, Sydnee Jimenez, Organ Mountain, 24:14.35; fourth, Ava Dickensheets, Centennial, 24:45,7; and fifth, Emma Davis, Organ Mountain, 25:34.50.

The girls teams results were: first, Organ Mountain (22); second, Cobre (64); third, Mayfield (70); and fourth, Las Cruces High (72)