EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Louisiana Tech suspended linebacker Brevin Randle indefinitely a day after Randle was seen on video stepping on UTEP offensive lineman Steven Hubbard’s head during a play in the second quarter of Friday night’s game between the two schools at the Sun Bowl.

Here's the clip of LA Tech LB Brevin Randle stepping on the helmet of downed UTEP LT Steven Hubbard during Friday night's game at the Sun Bowl.



Randle has been suspended indefinitely by the program.

On Saturday, Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Eric Wood released a statement on Randle’s actions in that moment.

“Coach [Sonny] Cumbie and I met with Brevin Randle today and informed him that he has been suspended indefinitely as a result of the incident during last night’s game versus UTEP,” Wood wrote. “In speaking with Brevin, he acknowledges that his action was wrong and understands the consequence of that action. Our university, athletic department, and football program believe in culture, class, and competitive excellence and in no way was that displayed in that moment.”

The incident occurred during a play in the second quarter of the game. UTEP quarterback Jake McNamara rushed for 11-yards before fumbling the ball, which LA Tech would recover, after a hard tackle. Moments later the incident between Randle and Hubbard occurred. There were no flags on the play and LA Tech gained possession.

During the post-game press conference, UTEP head coach Dana Dimel stated that one of the officials on the crew of Friday night’s game came up to him at halftime and admitted the crew missed the incident between Randle and Hubbard.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel was asked about the incident between Randle and Hubbard during the post-game press conference on Friday. Dimel said that one of the officials at halftime did tell him they missed the call.

Randle played the rest of the game after that and had six total tackles, three solo tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss in LA Tech’s 24-10 win over UTEP at the Sun Bowl on Friday.