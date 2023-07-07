EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso got to see KJ Lewis grow into one of the best high school basketball players not only in the city but the entire country.

Lewis spent his freshman, sophomore, and junior years attending and playing at Chapin High School. Lewis played with Huskies teams that dominated the competition under head coach Rodney Lewis.

KJ Lewis finished off his high school career at Duncanville High School, one of the top high school basketball programs in the country, and is now ready for the next chapter of his life.

Lewis is set to play his college basketball at Arizona for the upcoming 2023-24 college basketball season.

Before heading back to Tuscon and spending more time there, Lewis returned to his old stomping grounds at Chapin High School and hosted a summer youth basketball camp.

It was a win-win situation for everyone involved as camp participants got the chance to learn from one of the best ball players to come out of El Paso recently and Lewis got the chance to give back to a community that showed him so much support in his career so far.

“Since I moved here the city has showed me mad love. The kids that who have always been at the games since I was a freshman to a junior, I am doing it for them,” Lewis said. “I used to be the kid that would cheer for someone that I looked up to, so I am just trying to give back to the community, trying to have fun with the kids that came and just show my love and support just like they did for me when I came.”

