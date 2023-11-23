PALM DESERT, California — When you look at the box score, KJ Lewis’ six points on 3-of-5 shooting from the floor, may not amuse you. What will amuse you, is the actual plays Lewis made in No. 3 Arizona’s 74-68 win over No. 21 Michigan State at Acrisure Arena on Thursday.

Just moments after Lewis subbed into the game, Lewis committed a turnover on a bad pass. Lewis immediately got back and made up for the error with an impressive block on Michigan State’s Tre Holloman.

I’m thankful for KJ Lewis blocks pic.twitter.com/VT5UatnaBE — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 23, 2023

If you thought that was Lewis’ top play of the game, you might have to go back and think about it because in the second half Lewis provided us with another gem of a play.

In the first half with about six minutes to go, Caleb Love hit Lewis on a backdoor cut, Lewis elevated and completed a difficult looking reverse lay-up.

Lewis’ last big play in Thursday’s game came in the final seconds of the contest.

Leading 72-68 with 15.9 seconds left to play, Michigan State inbounding the ball, Love came up with a steal and dished it to a running Lewis, Lewis then completed the play with a two-handed dunk to seal the deal for the Wildcats.

KJ Lewis loves ending big games with even bigger dunks 😤 pic.twitter.com/ewHtDoDnzE — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 24, 2023

It was another encouraging showing for the former Chapin/Duncanville High School basketball star. Lewis and the No. 3 Arizona (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) are back in action on Saturday against Colgate.