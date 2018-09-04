Kai Locksley set to start for UTEP against UNLV Video

As UTEP prepares to hit the road for the first time in 2018 to play UNLV on Saturday, they know who will start at quarterback. Head coach Dana Dimel announced on Monday that Kai Locksley would get the nod over Ryan Metz.

Locksley and Metz split time in game one vs. Northern Arizona, as was the plan. However, Metz struggled, and Locksley led UTEP on its only two scoring drives of the game late in the first half. That spark was enough to get him the job for this week against the Rebels.

This week, Locksley must prepare for UNLV as the starter, which is a bit different from what he did last week splitting reps with Metz.

"I'm making sure I'm 100 percent on all the small details," Locksley said. "I feel like that was part of the problem in camp and part of why I didn't get the job to start is just because of some of the small technique things I need to really sharpen. Now that they've given me the go, those are things that I need to smoothen out and make sure are 1000 percent on point."

For his part, Dimel liked what Locksley did against the Lumberjacks, going 13-26 for 120 yards and an interception and also rushing for 50 yards.

"I thought his play in general was a solid performance and you can see some of the things that he can bring to the table with his athleticism," Dimel said. "He's an intelligent player and he's got a good skill set that will improve as we go throughout the season."

Locksley and the Miners will square off with UNLV in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. Saturday.