EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The “Throwdown in Chuco Town” boxing card took place at the El Paso County Coliseum on Friday night.

The card had six fights that featured local fighters.

In the main event, El Paso’s Jorge Tovar faced off with Emany Rendon, a product fighting out of Midland, Texas. Tovar stopped Rendon in the third round of the super middleweight fight. Tovar improved to 6-0 with six knockouts in his pro boxing career.

Hear from El Paso boxer Jorge Tovar, who improved to 6-0 with 6 knockouts on Friday night at EP County Coliseum pic.twitter.com/W18LDWR2yM — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) March 11, 2023

In the co-main event, it was a lightweight bout between Stephanie Han and Kim Colbert.

Stephanie, the sister of former IBF female featherweight world champion Jennifer Han, got the job finished in the first round of the fight. Han grabbed a first round TKO win over Colbert. Han is now 4-0 in her professional boxing career.

El Paso lightweight Stephanie Han stops Kim Colbert at 57 seconds of first round. Came out strong and aggressive and now 4-0 in career pic.twitter.com/7L9ixDSqts — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) March 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the other results from Friday’s fight card.

Heavyweight: Jonathan Abeyta (Albuquerque, NM) def. JD Ordunez (Las Cruces, NM) via split decision.

Cruiserweight: Joshua Ramirez (El Paso, TX) def. Elijah Sweat (Las Cruces, NM) via 4th round TKO.

Featherweight: Alec McGee (El Paso, TX) def. Jesus Perardua (Albuquerque, NM) via unanimous decision after 4-round fight.

Middleweight: Garrett Lopez (Las Cruces, NM) def. David Espino (El Paso, TX) via 1st round TKO.