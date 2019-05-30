Jordan Palmer to headline "Morning With the Miners" kickoff event Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Fans can get a sneak peek at the 2019 UTEP football season at the all-new “Morning With the Miners” on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 a.m. in the Sun Bowl.

“Morning With the Miners” is a fresh take on the long-running UTEP Kickoff Luncheon. This year, come enjoy breakfast in one of college football’s most picturesque venues and get the lowdown on the 2019 Miner squad from Director of Athletics Jim Senter and second-year head coach Dana Dimel.

The event will take place on the field of the Sun Bowl, providing a one-of-kind experience for attendees. Event-goers will also enjoy a delicious meal as they take in an El Paso sunrise and receive exclusive insight into UTEP Athletics and the Miner football program. Additionally, former UTEP star quarterback Jordan Palmer will be the celebrity guest speaker.

Palmer played for the Miners from 2003-06 and threw for a school-record 3,595 yards as a senior. He ranks first in school history in passing efficiency (136.26), completion percentage (65.7) and 300-yard passing games (16), and second in total offense (11,041 yards), passing yards (11,084) and passing touchdowns (88). Palmer, who led the Miners to two bowl games and 21 wins over his last three seasons, was selected by the Washington Redskins in the 2007 NFL Draft and also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. After concluding his playing career, he has served as a quarterback consultant and entrepreneur.

Get your tickets today, as “Morning With the Miners” is expected to sell out! Tables of 10 are $650 and individual tickets are $65. To sign up, call the Miner Athletic Club at (915) 747-5841 or visit www.minerathleticclub.com . All proceeds will benefit student athlete scholarships.

The Miners will launch the 2019 season at home against Houston Baptist on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.