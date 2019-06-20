Jones brothers host third annual youth football camp at Burges

El Paso’s Aaron and Alvin Jones have returned to the Sun City for the final month of the National Football League [NFL] offseason, but the two brothers are not taking any time off.

Wednesday marked the first day of the Annual Jones Brothers’ Youth Football Skills Camp. The camp is in its third year. The first two years it was hosted at Sun Bowl Stadium on the campus of UTEP, their alma mater, but this year they wanted to do it at Burges High School. The Jones brothers starred for the Mustangs before playing their college football at UTEP.

“We wanted to go back to our roots,” said Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones. “This is where it all started for us before UTEP. It’s good to be back out here where it started for us.”

Alvin Jones was unable to attend last year’s camp. He was already in training camp with the Baltimore Ravens getting ready for his rookie season. That made this year’s camp even more special for the NFL linebacker.

“It’s cool to see myself on that shirt,” said Alvin. “It’s a real picture, they [local kids] know who you are, they want to see you and it’s a great feeling. It’s a chance to go out there, interact with the kids, teach them some new things and just have fun out there with them.”

Aaron just finished up his second year with the Packers and will enter training camp in Green Bay as the No. 1 running back on the depth chart. Even with his rise to stardom, he will never forget the people that got him to this point.

“Family is everything and these are the people that supported us from middle school all the way to now,” said Aaron. “My mom and dad instilled that in us since we were young to give back. When we were finally in a position to give back, that’s what we wanted to do and that’s what we are doing now.”

“Aaron and I have seen our parents give back to anyone who needed it,” said Alvin. “I want to help others and give them a chance to do what we’re doing.”

The camp runs through Thursday with local high school football players getting in on the action with the Jones brothers.