HILLSBORO, Oregon (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez continues to show out for the Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks’ High-A affiliate) on the diamond.

On Sunday, Melendez hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning during the Hops’ game against the Vancouver Canadians. Melendez gave the Hops a 4-1 lead after the shot to left field.

That was Melendez’s 18th home run of the season, which extends the franchise record.

That was Melendez’s 21st home run of his professional baseball career. As of Sunday night, Melendez is batting .270 with 61 hits and 18 home runs in 58 games played this season.