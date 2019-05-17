Isotopes power past Chihuahuas, 10-2

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KTSM) - The Albuquerque Isotopes scored seven runs before making an out Thursday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-2. The Isotopes’ rally included seven consecutive hits to start the bottom of the first.

Former Chihuahua Tim Melville was the winning pitcher against El Paso for the second time in seven days and has allowed only one run in 10 innings through his two starts with the Isotopes, both of which came against the Chihuahuas.

Chihuahuas infielder Matthew Batten pitched the bottom of the eighth inning, his first career appearance on the mound and the first Chihuahuas position player pitching appearance this season. The eight-run loss matched the largest margin of victory by a Chihuahuas opponent this season.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-isotopes/2019/05/16/579363#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579363

Team Records: El Paso (27-13), Albuquerque (21-20)

Next Game: Friday, 6:35 pm at Isotopes Park. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (4-2, 4.79) vs. Albuquerque RHP Jeff Hoffman (3-2, 6.60). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Albuquerque 10 El Paso 2 - Thursday

WP: Melville (2-0)

LP: Overton (0-2)

S: None

Time: 2:48

Attn: 7,829