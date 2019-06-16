Hotchkins returning to UTEP as graduate assistant

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Former UTEP lineback A.J. Hotchkins announced on Twitter on Saturday that he is returning to the Miners in 2019 as a member of the coaching staff.

Hotchkins led the Miners and Conference USA in tackles in 2018 and tested the waters of professional football, but couldn’t find a landing spot. So, he’ll return to the Miners this fall to help coach his former team in year two under Dana Dimel.

Excited to announce I will be back at UTEP this fall to help coach the Miners. Very fortunate to be able to learn from the Miners existing staff while pursuing my masters degree! #GoMiners⛏ pic.twitter.com/bV7doCeG8i — AJ Hotchkins (@areilhotchkins) June 16, 2019

Hotchkins transferred to UTEP from Oregon in the summer of 2018 and played one season for the Miners as a graduate transfer.

UTEP will open the season August 31 at 6 pm. against Houston Baptist as the Sun Bowl.