Hotchkins returning to UTEP as graduate assistant

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Former UTEP lineback A.J. Hotchkins announced on Twitter on Saturday that he is returning to the Miners in 2019 as a member of the coaching staff.
Hotchkins led the Miners and Conference USA in tackles in 2018 and tested the waters of professional football, but couldn’t find a landing spot. So, he’ll return to the Miners this fall to help coach his former team in year two under Dana Dimel.
Hotchkins transferred to UTEP from Oregon in the summer of 2018 and played one season for the Miners as a graduate transfer.
UTEP will open the season August 31 at 6 pm. against Houston Baptist as the Sun Bowl.