Hotchkins, Needham shine at UTEP Pro Day Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Multiple NFL hopefuls with UTEP ties worked out for NFL scouts at the Miners' Pro Day on Wednesday at the Sun Bowl.

The two players with the best chance to either get drafted, or be signed to free agent contracts, are defensive back Nik Needham and linebacker A.J. Hotchkins. Both players performed well in their workouts, with Needham looking like the lockdown cornerback he was for the Miners and Hotchkins excelling in the physical tests.

Needham's ran a 4.3 wind-aided 40-yard dash time; Hotchkins did 30 reps on the bench press and showed off a 38-inch vertical leap.

"I showed the scouts that I'm fluid in my movements, I'm a competitor out there," Needham said. "I'm willing to do whatever it takes to look good out there on the field. I'm happy with my performance today."

"The biggest thing for me was to come out here and put up good numbers. As far as the next level, I'm open to playing anything so my goal is to make a roster. That's the biggest goal for me moving forward," Hotchkins said.

The NFL Draft is April 25-27.