Hot dog eating champ Joey Chestnut breaks own World Record with 76 in ten minutes

The second place finisher, Geoffrey Esper, was 26 hot dogs and buns behind

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Champion eater Joey Chestnut broke his own world record this fourth of July, devouring 76 hot dogs in ten minutes.

Chestnut took the “Mustard Belt Prize” by eating one more hot dog than last year, breaking the previous record of 75.

This was his fourteenth win in 15 years at Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, televised live on ESPN.

After last year’s contest was held at a private location due to the pandemic, the holiday tradition returned to its coney island home Sunday.

On the women’s side, Michelle Lesco won her first championship after consuming 30 and three-quarter hot dogs.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.