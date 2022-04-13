(The Hill) – History-making Olympic track star Allyson Felix on Wednesday announced her retirement from the sport in an Instagram post.

Felix, who in 2021 became the most decorated U.S. track Olympian of all time, said she is stepping away from her athletic career at the end of this season.

“I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life,” she wrote. “I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give.”

Felix, recently named one of Time’s Women of the Year, also hinted at a future of women’s advocacy work in her announcement.

“This season I’m running for women. I’m running for a better future for my daughter. I’m running for you. More to come on that, so stay tuned, but I’ll be sharing a series of announcements that I’m hoping will make the world better for women,” she added.

Felix previously ended her Olympic career, saying the Tokyo Olympics would be her last. During her final Olympic summer games last year Felix helped Team USA secure the gold medal in the women’s 4×400-meter relay.

Felix told reporters at the time that it “was really cool to come together, to get to close out the Olympic Games — and, for me, my Olympic career — in this way,” according to USA Today.