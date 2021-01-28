Ysleta upsets No. 25 Bel Air in thrilling fashion, 43-40

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta boys basketball team made a statement on Thursday night with an upset win over No. 25 Bel Air, 43-40, at Wafer Gym. It is the Indians biggest win of the season to date as the Highlanders were previously unbeaten.

Ysleta boys def. No. 25 Bel Air, 43-40. HIGHLIGHTS on #KTSM9Sports at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/j22MGSRBtS — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) January 29, 2021

Bel Air and Ysleta played back-and-forth for the majority of the contest, including four lead changes in the final two minutes of the game. Omar Ibarra paced Ysleta with 19 points, including what proved to be the game-winning basket with under a minute to play. Jacob Gonzalez added 12 points in the win, as the Indians improve to 9-4 (7-2) on the season.

Aiden Para scored 11 points to lead the Highlanders (13-1, 8-1) who suffer their first loss of the season. Bel Air, however, remains in first place in District 2-5A with a one-game lead over Ysleta in the standings. Canutillo is two-games back of the Highlanders.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.