Ysleta takes the field for Midnight Madness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Per University Interscholastic League [UIL] rules, most high school football programs across the state of Texas are permitted to start practicing on Monday, August 12. The Ysleta Indians took that date to heart.

The Indians could not wait another minute to get on the field, as they ran onto the field at Hutchins Stadium at exactly 12 a.m. The Texas high school football tradition known as ‘Midnight Madness’ has caught fire in El Paso.

“We miss it [football]. The kids miss it,” said Ysleta head coach Joe Martinez. “They work hard all summer long in the weight room and again all spring long. They’ve been dying to get out here, so, the sooner the better.”

Ysleta is one of three schools participating in a Midnight Madness to kickoff their year. Del Valle and Riverside also hosted practice at 12 a.m. Monday morning to begin their seasons.

The Indians players feel like it is a tradition worth keeping.

“We are exited to get out here,” said Ysleta senior wide receiver Lucas Flores. “We are antsy to get out here. We just want to get to work and show everyone how good we are going to be this year.”

Ysleta will open the season on Thursday, August 29 against Jefferson.

Ysleta Indians​

Head Coach: Joe Martinez​

2018 Record: 7-3 (2-3)​

Returning Starters O/D: 6/6​

Impact Players: Sr. WR Giovanni Martinez, Sr. WR Lucas Flores, Sr. RB Jalen Promesse, Jr. QB Adrian Jaquez, Sr. LB Alexis Vasquez, Sr. DR Jeremy Flores​

2019 Outlook: Ysleta started last season 6-0, but finished the year 1-3, missing out on a playoff berth. The Indians feel like they have some unfinished business with 12 returning starters from last year’s team. Jaquez takes over at quarterback and has plenty of playmakers to distribute the football to. Vasquez and Flores will hold down the defense.