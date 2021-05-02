Ysleta softball calls ‘foul’ on bases clearing ‘error’ by umpires

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Jefferson Silver Foxes scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to comeback and beat Ysleta, 8-4, in their first Bi-District championship win since 2014 on Friday.

While nobody is taking away what Jefferson accomplished in this win (Silver Foxes were leading 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning), the ending to the game wasn’t without controversary from the part of the umpires. Here is the play in question:

For those asking what happened today, here it is.



Foul Ball

Left field picks up ball

A fan throws in a ball from left field, now two balls on the field

Third baseman chucks the ball to Jeff dugout

Then everyone takes off

Third base gives other ball to blue after play pic.twitter.com/4lY9Xhr80x — Manny Leanos (@ManoLeanos) May 2, 2021

With the bases loaded and Jefferson leading by one, a foul ball was hit on the ground wide of the third base bag. (NOTE: A foul ball is considered a deal ball until the runners return to their bases, the batter is in the box, the pitcher has the ball inside the circle and on the rubber. When everyone is back in place, the home plate umpire must put the ball back in play before the action can resume.) When the third baseman retrieved the foul ball, it was thrown over the head of the pitcher and all three runners took off and came in to score for Jefferson.

The El Paso Softball Umpires Association has yet to respond to KTSM’s repeated requests for an explanation on the play. With the outcome already decided, the game is unlikely to be put under protest and Ysleta’s season is now over.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan provides the commentary.