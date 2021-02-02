Ysleta moves into first place in District 2-5A with win at Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta boys basketball team continues to play some of their best basketball of the season and the timing is perfect. The Indians capturing their sixth consecutive win on Tuesday night, 48-41, over Canutillo.

With the win, Ysleta is atop the District 2-5A standings, a half game better than the Bel Air Highlanders who were idle on Tuesday night.

Omar Ibarra led the Indians with a game-high 20 points. Cristian Ibarra added 13 points in the win.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.