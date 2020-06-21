Ysleta ISD to begin athletic activities June 24

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) will begin voluntary summer athletic workouts on Wednesday, June 24, multiple sources confirmed to KTSM on Saturday.

YISD was one of the only local school districts to elect not to begin activities on June 15, choosing to wait and see how it went for other districts in El Paso and around the state of Texas. However, that didn’t mean preparations weren’t made to ensure the safety of student-athletes and coaches.

“This has nothing to do with a lack of planning, lack of equipment, lack of direction with where we want to go with this — it has nothing to do with any of that,” Eastwood head football coach Julio Lopez told KTSM earlier this week.

With preparations in place, the district gave schools the green light to begin workouts next week.

The UIL and the CDC have many precautions schools are required to take during workouts, including health screenings prior to workouts, the constant sanitation of equipment and social distancing. More on the UIL’s rules and regulations for workouts can be found here.

Coaches across Ysleta ISD told KTSM earlier this week that they were fine with the district’s approach to wait a little longer before returning, but that they would be ready and excited when the time came to return.

“I’m really glad the district took its time on it,” said Hanks head football coach Jason Blair. “I don’t think me working out my kids for two or three weeks will make that much of a difference come fall. We have to make sure those guys are healthy and get to the season. That’s the goal, is get to the season.”

Coaches across YISD, El Paso ISD, Socorro ISD and others across the Borderland like the plans and precautions being taken. However, schools across the state, including Cathedral High School in El Paso, have had to shut down workouts in the last few days after players or coaches tested positive for COVID-19. All of those schools have vowed to stop workouts for at least 14 days and quarantine following the positive tests.

Lopez said YISD was working tirelessly to make sure conditions are safe.

“We trust our district leadership who work hand-in-hand with our city officials and are getting guidance from them and having conversations with them that this is the right decision for our schools and district,” said Lopez.