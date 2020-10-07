Ysleta ISD postpones multiple athletic events due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) has postponed two upcoming athletic events. Tuesday night’s Bel Air, Ysleta volleyball game has been postponed in addition to Friday night’s Pebble Hills, Eastwood football game.

KTSM 9 Sports was the first to break the news of each postponement on social media.

Statement from Ysleta ISD, who is also postponing tonight’s Bel Air-Ysleta volleyball game. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/eAqterDWa3 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 6, 2020

In a statement from YISD, it reads, “Out of an abundance of caution, the Ysleta Independent School District is announcing a postponement of two upcoming athletic events at our schools. Tonight’s girls volleyball game between Bel Air High School and Ysleta High School, as well as the Oct. 9 varsity football game between Eastwood High School and Pebble Hills High School, have been postponed until further notice. We understand our hardworking student-athletes and their families may be disappointed by this decision, but the safety of our students and staff remains our No. 1 priority.”

Sources tell KTSM 9 Sports there has been a positive case of COVID-19 at Eastwood High School and Bel Air High School that has seemingly led to each postponement. It is unclear at this time if additional games will be postponed as a result of the positive diagnosis.

Eastwood football joins Irvin, Cathedral, and El Paso High to have at least one game canceled or postponed due to the virus. Bel Air is second volleyball program to have their season halted, joining Canutillo who has suspended play through Oct. 9.