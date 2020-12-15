Ysleta ISD mum on possible ‘Indians’ name change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Cleveland Indians are changing their team name after 105 years, which has opened a dialogue if the nickname should be dropped by other sports teams and schools like Ysleta High School.

The Cleveland Indians organization confirming a report by the New York Times on Monday that they have begun the process of changing their name after conducting, “an extensive process to learn how our team name affected different constituencies and whether it aligned with our organizational values.”

Cleveland’s team Owner and Chairman Paul Dolan releasing a statement that reads, “Hearing firsthand stories and experiences of Native American People, we gained a deep understanding of how tribal communities feel about the team name and the detrimental effects it has on them. We also spoke to local civic leaders who represent diverse populations in our city and who highlighted the negative impact our team name has had on our broader population and on under-represented groups across our community. I am truly grateful for their engagement and input, which I found enlightening and insightful. When a sports team is aligned with its community, it unlocks the ability to unite people from different backgrounds and bring people together in support of their home team. While Indians will always be a part of our history, it is time to move forward and work to unify our stakeholders and fans through a new name.”

Back home in El Paso, Ysleta High School, the flagship of the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD), also dawns the ‘Indians’ nickname. KTSM has reached out to YISD and the Ysleta High School athletic department to see if the school has had any internal conversations about a possible name change. Both entities have been unresponsive to KTSM’s request for comment.

The history and tradition of Ysleta High School is outlined on the school’s website: “On May 10, 2019, Ysleta High School received a historical marker from the El Paso County Historic Commission. The marker was placed in front of Ysleta High School with great pride. The Ysleta Area located in El Paso’s lower valley was the first region of the United States where the Spanish settled. Our community lies alongside the Rio Grande and the Mexican border. The School opened in 1927 and serves a mostly Hispanic population today. The school was designed by the architect, Henry C. Trost, and is rich with tradition. One of the long time traditions that is still at Ysleta High School is the Drum Corp which has been around for over 75 years. Our school has been and remains the “Pride of the Lower Valley.”

Ysleta High School was built adjacent to the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo reservation. The school’s slogan remains, “Once an Indian, always an Indian.”