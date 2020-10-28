Ysleta ISD allows fall sports to continue playing, winter sports on pause

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Fall sports teams within Ysleta Independent School District will continue practicing and playing games, a source told KTSM on Wednesday.

YISD sports such as cross country, golf, football, team tennis and volleyball are allowed to continue competing and playing in games, the source said. All winter sports that were about to begin practices are currently suspended.

The decision from YISD comes three days after El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego “strongly recommended” that all the local school districts suspend athletics for at least two weeks due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in El Paso.

On Monday, Canutillo ISD, El Paso ISD and Socorro ISD heeded that recommendation, while school districts for Anthony, Clint, Fabens, San Elizario and Tornillo moved forward with sports.

Ysleta ISD was the last to make its decision, thus allowing its fall athletes to compete this weekend. On the football field, the decision allows Riverside to play Clint for the District 1-4A championship on Friday night. It also allows the YISD cross country programs to compete at the district meets this weekend.

YISD superintendent Xavier De La Torre said at a board meeting on Monday that he wanted to take his time with whatever decision was made regarding the district’s athletics.

“I’m not about being first, I’m about being right and, as we always have, being very thoughtful and deliberate with the decisions that we make,” said De La Torre on Monday. “Maybe the right decision is to suspend sports for two weeks. I just don’t like the idea that there would be some kind of adverse consequence to the student-athletes who are innocent in all of this.”

It remains to be seen how Ysleta ISD moving forward with athletics, while other school districts brought them to a halt, will affect the various athletic districts and scheduling moving forward. As of now, it appears YISD schools in Class 5A will play each other where possible.

