Ysleta defeats Parkland as Ibarra scores 30 points; Bohls’ big second half pushes Franklin past Montwood

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Senior Omar Ibarra scored 30 points for Ysleta, as the Indians defeated Parkland 59-52 on Tuesday night.
Ibarra, who recently eclipsed 1,000 career points at Ysleta, scored in a variety of different ways to close out the hard-charging Matadors in the second half.
After the Indians took a 13-point third quarter lead, Parkland mounted a furious rally, led by Tony Maloney. The Matadors closed to within three points multiple times in the fourth quarter, before Ibarra slammed the door.
Ysleta’s Giovani Rivera put a big nail in Parkland’s coffin when he drilled a corner three with five minutes remaining to give Ysleta a six-point lead. With the win, the Indians improved to 6-4 on the season.
Meanwhile, in District 1-6A, the Franklin boys rode the hot shooting of sophomore Adam Bohls to a 53-39 win over Montwood on the road. Bohls drilled four three-pointers in the second half and scored 20 points in the win for the Cougars.
Gabriel George Aguilar added 17 points for Franklin; Andres Carzoli had 15 points for Montwood in the defeat.
Around El Paso, Chapin continued its march through District 1-5A, steamrolling winless Jefferson 94-30. The Huskies (10-0, 6-0 District 1-5A) got 39 points from sophomore phenom KJ Lewis, who went over 30 points for the third straight game.
The Andress boys defeated El Paso 73-56; Eastwood fought off Pebble Hills 55-36; and Americas cruised past Eastlake 59-36.