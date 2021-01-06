Ysleta defeats Parkland as Ibarra scores 30 points; Bohls’ big second half pushes Franklin past Montwood

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Senior Omar Ibarra scored 30 points for Ysleta, as the Indians defeated Parkland 59-52 on Tuesday night.

Ibarra, who recently eclipsed 1,000 career points at Ysleta, scored in a variety of different ways to close out the hard-charging Matadors in the second half.

After the Indians took a 13-point third quarter lead, Parkland mounted a furious rally, led by Tony Maloney. The Matadors closed to within three points multiple times in the fourth quarter, before Ibarra slammed the door.

Ysleta’s Giovani Rivera put a big nail in Parkland’s coffin when he drilled a corner three with five minutes remaining to give Ysleta a six-point lead. With the win, the Indians improved to 6-4 on the season.

Meanwhile, in District 1-6A, the Franklin boys rode the hot shooting of sophomore Adam Bohls to a 53-39 win over Montwood on the road. Bohls drilled four three-pointers in the second half and scored 20 points in the win for the Cougars.

Franklin's Adam Bohls straight up couldn't miss in the second half tonight.



He had 15 points in the second half of @FHSCougarBBall's win over Montwood, and 20 for the game. Perhaps taking lessons from Coach @justophat? pic.twitter.com/hl3CV5bBFk — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 6, 2021

Gabriel George Aguilar added 17 points for Franklin; Andres Carzoli had 15 points for Montwood in the defeat.

Around El Paso, Chapin continued its march through District 1-5A, steamrolling winless Jefferson 94-30. The Huskies (10-0, 6-0 District 1-5A) got 39 points from sophomore phenom KJ Lewis, who went over 30 points for the third straight game.

The Andress boys defeated El Paso 73-56; Eastwood fought off Pebble Hills 55-36; and Americas cruised past Eastlake 59-36.