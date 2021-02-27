Ysleta, Chapin set for Regional Quarterfinal Showdown in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the second consecutive year, two El Paso boys basketball programs are set to go head-to-head in the 5A Regional Quarterfinals of the Texas high school basketball playoffs. Ysleta and No. 19 Chapin will matchup at Fabens High School in the Round of 32 on Saturday — winner advances to the Regional Semifinals.

The Indians and Huskies have taken similar paths to get to this point.

Ysleta and Chapin getting shots up at Fabens High School today, the site for Saturday’s all-El Paso 5A Regional Quarterfinal playoff game. Hear from the Indians and Huskies on #KTSM9Sports at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/cnmaGhNyM4 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) February 26, 2021

Ysleta 16-2 (12-2) won the outright District 2-5A championship this season and have won 11-straight games, including playoff wins over Austin in the Bi-District Round and an upset win over No. 25 Randall in the Area Round. The Indians are led by senior guard Omar Ibarra, who is averaging 20.3 points per game this season.

“It’s a testement to all these kids,” said Ysleta head coach Dallas Puente. “They’ve done the right things, they’ve worked extremely hard — even when nobody is watching. That’s what has got us up to this point.”

Chapin 20-1 (13-1) captured the District 1-5A championship and have arguably been the most consistent team in the city this season. The Huskies scored playoff wins over Horizon and Plainview and have one of the top players in the state in sophomore guard K.J. Lewis. Lewis, an ESPN Top 25 recruit in the Class of 2023, is averaging 25.4 points per game this season.

“They earned this,” said Chapin head coach Rodney Lewis. “Us coaches, we just try to put our players in position to have good seasons. We put them in position to accomplish individual stuff that they want to accomplish and then as a team you try and get as far as you can. You try to survive and advance.”

Tip-off in Fabens is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT on Saturday.