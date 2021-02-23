Ysleta boys upset No. 25 Randall in Area Round, to play Chapin in Regional Quarterfinals

SEMINOLE, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta boys basketball team survive and advance. The Indians pulling off an upset in the Area Round of the Texas high school basketball playoffs, 59-56, over No. 25 Randall in Seminole on Tuesday.

Jacob Gonzalez and Giovanni Rivera led Ysleta with 15 points apiece. Omar Ibarra added 14 points in the win.

The Indians advance to the Regional Quarterfinals where they will meet No. 19 Chapin later this week in a second all-El Paso Regional Quarterfinal in as many years. The Huskies advanced to the third round of the playoffs with their win over Plainview on Monday.

