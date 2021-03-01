YISD to allow parents to attend outdoor sports events

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Parents of Ysleta Independent School District student athletes will be allowed to attend outdoor sports events this spring.

In order to attend events, parents must undergo a health screening for COVID-19 symptoms upon entering the venue, wear face coverings/masks and maintain social distancing from others while in attendance.

According to YISD, guidance for indoor athletic events this spring will be released in the coming weeks.

YISD made the announcement on Monday and outlined the procedures required for each sport, as listed below:

Boys and Girls Soccer – High Schools

Each student-athlete (both home and visitor) is allowed two parents (except during tournament play with multiple teams on one site). Student groups (cheerleaders, band, etc.) of the hosting school may perform at half-time. Each student from a participating student group is allowed two parents.

Baseball – Middle Schools and High Schools

Each student-athlete (both home and visitor) is allowed two parents if seating capacity allows it (except during tournament play with multiple teams on one site).

Softball – Middle Schools and High Schools

Each student-athlete (both home and visitor) is allowed two parents if seating capacity allows it (except during tournament play with multiple teams on one site).

Boys and Girls Track and Field – High Schools

Each student-athlete (both home and visitor) is allowed two parents (except during large meets with multiple teams on one site).

Boys and Girls Tennis – High Schools

Each student-athlete (both home and visitor) is allowed two parents.

For more information, parents can submit questions through the “Ask The District” tab on the right-hand side of the main webpage at www.yisd.net.