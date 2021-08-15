With returning talent, Montwood positioned for District 1-6A title push

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – With an experienced quarterback and one of the top wide receivers in the city returning in 2021, Montwood could be ready for a district title push.

Head coach Ariel Famaligi always harbors high expectations for his Rams teams, and a trip to the playoffs is almost mandatory at Montwood. But with quarterback Kevin Melendez, wide receiver Yamiel Oaxaca and a myriad of skill players back, the Rams think that they have what it take to win District 1-6A, after making the playoffs again in 2020.

“Not everywhere that you go can you say that every year you have a chance to win a district championship,” said Famaligi. That’s one of our immediate goals and we want to make a splash in the state playoffs as well. We feel we have the team to do that.”

Here it is: @MontwoodFB senior WR @YOaxaca2 solving a Rubik’s Cube in ~ 1 minute. These kids are multi-talented, folks! #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/BzXCgpCwo1 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 13, 2021

District 1-6A will again be a gauntlet in 2021; In addition to the Rams, Eastlake, Eastwood, Franklin and Pebble Hills all appear to have the talent necessary to threaten for a title.

Up-and-comers Cameron Harrelson, Caleb Montes and Daniel Villanueva will help Montwood’s depth and Melendez is confident after a year of starting under his belt.

“Chemistry is a lot as a quarterback so having those receivers returning and basically the same offensive line, it’ll look like the same team as last year. I’m excited to see what we can do this year,” said Melendez.

“I think it helps that a lot of us are close off the field,” said senior wide receiver Yamil Oaxaca. “We’ve been developing a team chemistry since we were young kids playing football. “

Montwood will open the 2021 season on the road at Midland.