With Coach Forbes on their mind, Andress-Chapin battle in the Northeast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school basketball season rolls on with Tuesday night games scheduled across the city. The 22nd ranked Americas Trail Blazers beat Franklin, the Chapin girls upset Andress in a Top-20 showdown, but all eyes were on the Andress-Chapin boys going head-to-head with more than just a basketball game on their minds.

According to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC), Andress head coach Jim Forbes has been hospitalized since Dec. 31. Forbes’ former players tell KTSM he is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with complications from COVID-19. His prognosis is unclear at this time.

Jim Forbes, former TABC board member and current head boy's coach at El Paso Andress,

is in the ICU at an El Paso hospital. He has been there since December 31, 2021. Please keep him and his family in your prayer!! Get better soon Coach Forbes! 🙏🏼 — TABC 🏀📋 (@Tabchoops) January 9, 2022

Forbes played his high school basketball at Bel Air before playing collegiately at UTEP. He even played in the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, which ended in a controversial silver medal for the United States. As a high school coach, Forbes has guided Riverside to the 1995 Texas 5A Final Four, and led the Andress Eagles to the Texas 5A Sweet 16 in 2009.

The Eagles played the Huskies tough through the first three quarters on Tuesday, but Chapin was too much to handle in a 62-37 District 1-5A win. K.J. Lewis scored a game-high 27 points in the win.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.