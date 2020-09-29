Where local school districts stand on fan attendance for high school football games

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso area school districts announced their plans to allow limited fan capacity at high school football games and other sports. Here’s where they stand:

Socorro ISD

SISD laid out guidelines to allow fans to attend several sports at its middle and high schools:

For the week of September 28-October 3:

High School-Varsity Football: 2 parents per Senior athlete (home team) FB/Band/Cheer/Stuco/ATs

Volleyball: 2 parents per Senior athlete (home team)

Tennis: 2 parents per Senior athlete (next home event)

Cross Country: 2 parents per Senior athlete(next event at SISD)

High School-JV/Freshman Football: 1 parent per athlete (home team)

Volleyball: 1 parent per athlete (home team) *AFTER SENIOR NIGHT GAME

Middle School Football: 1 parent per athlete (home & away)

Volleyball: 1 parent per athlete (home team)

Cheer: 1 parent per athlete (home football)

Cross Country: 1 parent per athlete

Ysleta ISD:

YISD announced two parents are allowed for each participating student-athletes at football games. YISD said each venue has a different capacity.

Parents will be seated in pairs and separated six feet apart and no groups allowed. All seating will be marked. Anyone entering the facility must go through a temperature screening. Masks covering the nose and mouth continue to be required at all indoor and outdoor venues. Parents of athletes will purchase reserved, numbered seats.

Canutillo ISD:

According to the district, all home Canutillo games and athletic events will allow two family members per participant to attend games.

A mask must be worn at all times upon entering CISD facilities, and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Each player will be given a ticket for each home event. All fans must follow CISD guidelines for health screenings before entering the stadium.

Anyone not complying with rules will be asked to leave the facility. No fans or parents will be permitted to enter courts, fields after games. Fans must exit the facility when each contest ends. Officials will clear stands at the end of each game so that the parents of the following game may enter the facility.

El Paso ISD:

The El Paso Independent School District said it will allow fans at its football games, beginning Oct. 1, in a limited capacity.

EPISD said games will have limited seating in order to comply with social distancing, per UIL guidelines. All fans will be required to wear face masks at all times.

Next week’s games, Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, will feature Senior Nights in recognition of all EPISD seniors participating in games this season. Fans for these games only will be limited to parents and guests of senior students participating in the game, such as players, band, dance/cheer and ROTC. This will ensure that the families of seniors are able to take part in these special events.

Starting Oct. 8, games will be open to all with continued limited capacity. Families of students participating in each game will have priority access to tickets. EPISD Athletics is working on an online ticketing system to facilitate this process. Fan capacity will vary by stadium.

EPISD is working on protocols to allow fans at indoor games in the near future.

The district did not mention any changes to fan attendance at volleyball games.