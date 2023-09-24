EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The week six 9 Overtime Game of the Week will be a District 1-5A Division I clash between the Hanks Knights and Bel Air Highlanders on Friday, Sept. 29.

Both teams will enter Friday night’s game at Bel Air High School on a roll.

The Bel Air Highlanders, led by head coach Eric Scogin, have started the season with five straight wins. The Highlanders have beat Irvin, Socorro, Chaparral, Clint, and most recently Jefferson. This is the second season in a row Bel Air has gotten off to a 5-0 start to the season. Last year, the Highlanders went 7-0 before suffering its first loss of the year to Parkland.

HIGHLIGHTS – @BelAirFootball1 put together another high scoring game as the Highlanders grabbed a 63-6 win over Jefferson on Friday night.



Bel Air improves to 5-0 on the season and opens up District 1-5A play against Hanks next Friday.

Bel Air’s offense is averaging 51.6 points per game. The Highlanders are led by quarterback Noah Moreno. Moreno has already thrown for 1,175 yards, completing 52 of his 76 passes, and has thrown 15 touchdowns five games into the season. Moreno has also rushed 251 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Chris Davis, Mark Mukiibi, and Oscar Martinez have been three of Bel Air’s top targets at the wide receiver position. Davis has collected 427 receiving yards on 25 receptions and has five receiving touchdowns. Mukiibi leads the team in receiving yards with 442 and has six receiving touchdowns. Martinez has 257 receiving yards and five touchdowns on the year.

Those three individuals are also threats on the defensive side of the ball. Davis, Mukiibi, and Martinez have combined for eight interceptions so far this season.

Jacob Balderama (45 total tackles, 2.0 sacks), Jayden Blair (33 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss), and Jesus Lopez (31 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss) are also players to watch on the defensive side of the ball.

The Hanks Knights have impressed many as they are currently in their first year under the leadership of head coach Scott Veliz. Hanks bounced back from a one-point loss, and its first of the season, against the Austin Panthers, with a 60-28 win over a winless Burges Mustangs team last Friday.

.@Hanks_Football bounced back from its first loss of the season last weekend with a 60-31 win over Burges on Friday night.@Coach_Veliz's Knights are off to 4-1 start to the season and will play 5-0 Bel Air next Friday.



MORE: https://t.co/7K47VjyGjD pic.twitter.com/OcoacpJe6x — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) September 23, 2023

The Knights are also a high scoring team as they are averaging 42.4 points per game and 6.4 touchdowns per game so far this season. The Hanks’ defense is holding opponents to 22.4 points per game.

Quarterback Marcus Porras will lead the Hanks’ offense. Porras has racked up 1,320 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns in five games played. Wide receiver Jude Blanco has been Porras’ go-to receiver as he has collected 28 receptions for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. The running back duo of Michael Oliver (471 rushing yards, 8 rushing TD) and Ruben Laguna (273 rushing yards, 3 rushing TD) will be players to watch in the backfield.

On defense, Jesus Cano, also a two-way star leads the team with four interceptions. Senior defensive back Andrew Castillo has collected a team-high 56 total tackles so far this year.

Bel Air won last year’s matchup against Hanks, 41-24 at Bel Air High School.

Hanks will be aiming to grab its first win over Bel Air since 2011.

Bel Air and Hanks will go head-to-head at Bel Air High School on Friday, Sept. 29. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT.

Tune into 9 Overtime that night at 10:15 p.m. with Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan for highlights of that game and many more.