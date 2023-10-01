EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The week seven 9 Overtime Game of the Week is a District 1-6A matchup between the Americas Trail Blazers (4-2, 3-1 District 1-6A) and Eastwood Troopers (4-1, 3-0 District 1-6A) on Friday, Oct. 6 at the SISD Student Activities Complex.

Americas, led by first year head coach Noe Robles, heads into Friday night’s game with momentum. The Trail Blazers edged out the Pebble Hills Spartans, 24-23, at the SAC last Friday. That was Americas’ third straight win and its fourth of the season. Americas holds a 3-1 record in District 1-6A play at this point of the season.

Eastwood, led by head coach Julio Lopez, is coming off a 38-33 home win over Coronado last Friday. The Troopers picked up its fourth straight win and improved to 4-1 on the season. The Troopers currently tied with Montwood for first place in the district standings with a perfect 3-0 record so far this season.

Last time these two programs met was last season. Eastwood grabbed a 20-19 win over Americas at Eastwood High School. Americas was led by then head coach Patrick Melton.

A lot has changed since then and both teams will aim for a big win that will mean a lot when it comes to district play.

Americas and Eastwood will square off on Friday, Oct. 6 at the SISD Student Activities Complex. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.

Tune into 9 Overtime that night at 10:15 p.m. with Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan for highlights of that game and many more.