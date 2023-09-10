EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Week 4 9 Overtime Game of the Week takes us to the Northeast side of town as Parkland (3-0) and Chapin (1-1) will go head-to-head in a non-district matchup on Friday, Sept. 15.

Chapin, led by head coach Ryan Warner, just had its bye week in Week 3 of the Texas high school football season. Before that, the Huskies grabbed its first win of the season after they beat El Dorado, a Class 6A program, 34-17 on Sept. 1. Sophomore sensation Daveon Singleton, who holds two Division I offers, will be a player to watch out for. Junior wide receiver Savion Jordan and senior defensive back Dylan Sims will also be key players for the Huskies.

Parkland, led by head coach Leigh McWhorter, is off to a fantastic start to its season. Parkland has captured three straight wins to begin the season. Parkland opened up the season with a 26-22 win over El Dorado; grabbed a 42-10 win over Austin in Week 2; and on Friday beat Burges, 35-7. The Matadors have been getting great play out of senior running back Anthony Carrillo, as he has racked up 487 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 56 carries in three games played so far. Senior quarterback Erik Ortiz has thrown for 466 yards (41-63) and six touchdown passes in three games play.

Parkland and Chapin will face off on Friday, Sept. 15. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT at Irvin High School.

Tune into 9 Overtime that night at 10:15 p.m. with Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan for highlights of that game and many more.