EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The week three 9 Overtime Game of the Week will feature a pair of El Paso’s top teams for the 2023 Texas high school football season.

District play begins across the state and headlining the action in El Paso will be a matchup between the two defending District 1-6A co-champs. The Pebble Hills Spartans will travel to Trooper Stadium to take on the Eastwood Troopers on Friday night.

Pebble Hills currently holds a 2-0 record and is coming off a 33-6 win at Del Valle in Week 2. The Spartans also collected a season opening win over Canutillo in Week 1. The Spartans will be led by quarterback Gael Ochoa, a UTEP commit, running back Zereian Quarles, and wide receiver Marcus Torres.

Eastwood grabbed its first win of the 2023 season after beating Las Cruces High School, 55-28, on Friday. The Troopers tested itself in Week 1 with a game at Southlake Carroll which they lost. The Troopers will look to keep the momentum going when they face off against the Spartans on Friday. Senior quarterback Evan Minjarez and running back Max Mancilla will be two players to watch out for on the Troopers side.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Troopers Stadium at Eastwood High School on Friday, Sept. 8.

Tune into 9 Overtime that night at 10:15 p.m. with Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan for highlights of that game and many more. KTSM 9 News will also hold its 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows live from Trooper Stadium that day.