EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In Week 1’s 9 Overtime Game of the Week, we saw Franklin hand Centennial a 29-17 loss at Franklin High School last Friday.

Week 2’s 9 Overtime Game of the Week will be a battle on the blue turf as the Coronado Thunderbirds (1-0) will pay a visit to Lowenberg Stadium to take on the Canutillo Eagles (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 1.

Coronado, led by head coach Mike Pry, will head into Friday night’s matchup with some positive momentum after they collected a season opening 17-13 win over Chapin at R.R. Jones Stadium last Friday. Coronado will be led by the dynamic offensive duo of quarterback Owen Levesque and wide receiver Ben Wilson.

Canutillo, led by head coach Scott Brooks, seeks its first win of the season. The Eagles fell to the defending District 1-6A co-champs, Pebble Hills, in its first game of 2023 on Thursday night. The Eagles gave the Spartans a run for their money that night but were on the wrong side of a game-winning field goal with :06 left by Pebble Hills’ Aaron Ortega.

What a moment for @PebbleHHS_FB senior kicker Aaron Ortega. Ortega said he broke his kicking leg during a game against El Dorado last season and missed a lot of time. Tonight, Ortega kicked the GW FG to give the Spartans a 24-21 win over Canutillo to open the season.#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/KktmouGspy — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) August 25, 2023

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Lowenberg Stadium at Canutillo High School on Friday, Sept. 2.

Tune into 9 Overtime that night at 10:15 p.m. with Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan for highlights of that game and many more.