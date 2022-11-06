EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The bi-district round of the 2022 UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs starts this week. Games start on Thursday and will continue on Friday. One of those games is our 9 Overtime Game of the Week: San Angelo Central vs. Eastwood.

It’s a Class 6A Division II bi-district game that the Bobcats and Troopers will face off in on Friday.

Eastwood (8-2, 7-1 District 1-6A) will go into the playoffs with a hot hand. The Troopers are on a 7-game winning streak and most recently grabbed a 42-0 win over Eastlake.

San Angelo Central (5-5, 2-3 District 2-6A) heads into Friday night’s game on a two-game losing streak. The Bobcats suffered a 43-31 loss against Permian on Oct. 28, the followed up with a 30-21 loss to Frenship last Friday.

Eastwood made a run to the Sweet 16 last year and are looking for the same success and more. Eastwood and San Angelo Central will go head-to-head at Trooper Stadium at Eastwood High School on Friday, Nov. 11. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. MT.

Be sure to catch the final episode of the season of 9 Overtime on KTSM for all the highlights and analysis on Friday at 10:15 p.m.

