EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The final week of the Texas high school football regular season is here. This is the week where district championships and playoff spots are earned.

The Week 11 9 Overtime Game of the Week is a District 1-5A Division I title game between the Bel Air Highlanders (8-1, 3-1 District 1-5A Division I) and Del Valle Conquistadores (8-1, 4-0 District 1-5A Division I) at Del Valle High School’s Conquest Stadium on Friday.

The scenario is simple. If Del Valle grabs the win on Friday, they would be named the outright District 1-5A Division I champion. If Del Valle were to accomplish that, it would be the second year in a row that the Conquistadores outright win the district title.

Bel Air can prevent that feat if they grab the win on Friday. A win for the Highlanders would improve their district record to 4-1 and both Bel Air and Del Valle earn a share of the district title and be named co-champs.

Bel Air brings in a high powered offense as they are averaging 50.3 points per game, the most in the district. Senior quarterback Noah Moreno (2,548 passing yards, 32 touchdown passes, 283.1 passing yards per game), senior wide receiver/defensive back Chris Davis (94.3 receiving yards per game, 11 touchdown catches, 5 interceptions), and senior wide receiver/defensive back Mark Mukiibi (88.3 receiving yards per game, 8 touchdown catches) have been the Highlanders top players so far this season.

Del Valle is scoring 46.2 points per game and holding opponents to 19.3 points per game. Del Valle will head into Friday’s game without one of its best players: junior two-ways star Manny Fuller. Fuller will miss the rest of the 2023 season with an injury.

Tough break for Del Valle star junior RB/Safety Manny Fuller, who will miss the rest of 2023 with an injury. 713 rushing yards (12.5 y/c) and 10 TD and 20 tackles, 2 INT on defense. Has offers from Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech and UTSA. Expect him back even better next fall. https://t.co/lBOXNz2i33 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 23, 2023

Sophomore quarterback Jake Fette will be the go-to guy on offense for Del Valle. Fette has thrown for 1,842 yards and has tossed 23 touchdown passes. Fette has also rushed for 169 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior running back Juan Archuleta will most likely see more touches this game due to Fuller’s absence. Archuleta is already averaging 48.3 rushing yards per game and has a pair of rushing touchdowns. Fette has a quartet of junior wide receivers he’ll look to go to in Jonathan Estrada, Ryu Nunez, Matt Lopez, and Andres Mei.

Bel Air and Del Valle will go head-to-head on Friday, Nov. 3 at Conquest Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MT.

Tune into 9 Overtime that night at 10:15 p.m. with Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan for highlights of that game and many more.