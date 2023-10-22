EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 10 of the Texas high school football season in the Borderland is here and things are starting to heat up when it comes to district play. Our 9 Overtime Game of the Week will feature a game that will impact the District 1-6A standings as the Franklin will visit Trooper Stadium to take on the Eastwood on Friday.

Eastwood (7-1, 6-0 District 1-6A) already clinched a share of the district title with a win over Montwood last Thursday and can now win the title outright with a victory over Franklin on Friday.

Eastwood is scoring 43.6 points per game and holding opponents to 34.6 points per game. Eastwood’s offense has been headlined by the quarterback Evan Minjarez and running back Max Mancilla. So far this season, Minjarez has thrown for 2,221 yards, rushed for 697 yards, and has accounted for 32 total touchdowns for the Troopers. Mancilla is averaging 133.3 rushing yards per game and has 13 total touchdowns.

Franklin (5-3, 3-3 District 1-6A) is fighting for a playoff spot. The Cougars currently sit in fifth place in the district standings. Franklin will look for redemption after it suffered a 56-14 loss to Pebble Hills last Friday.

Franklin’s Shay Smith is putting together a solid senior season. Smith has thrown for 1,082 yards and has thrown ten touchdown passes. Smith has also rushed for 696 yards and has recorded nine rushing touchdowns.

Smith’s top target has been Elias Rangel who has collected 21 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdown catches.

On defense, Jose Holguin (75 total tackles) and Joseuberto Bondoni-Guzman (56 total tackles) lead the team’s defense that is allowing teams to score 23.8 points per game.

Franklin and Eastwood will face off on Friday at Trooper Stadium at 7:00 p.m. Tune into 9 Overtime that night at 10:15 p.m. with Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan for highlights of that game and many more.