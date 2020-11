Wednesday high school football scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week nine of the high school football season arrived a day ahead of the holiday and it satisfied even the largest appetites. Four games across the city, including two District 1-6A matchups and two District 1-5A, Division II games.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

Week 9 schedule, results

Monday, Nov. 23

Burges vs. Andress, Canceled

Irvin vs. Austin, Canceled

El Paso High vs. Bowie, Canceled

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Eastwood vs. Americas, Canceled

Franklin vs. Pebble Hills, Canceled

Montwood def. Socorro, 56-7

Eastlake def. Coronado, 53-14

Horizon def. Ysleta, 56-49

Parkland def. Hanks, 56-14

Friday, Nov. 27

Bel Air vs. El Dorado, 4 p.m. @SAC

Chapin vs. Del Valle, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Andress vs. Irvin, Canceled

Austin vs. El Paso, Canceled

Bowie vs. Jefferson, Canceled