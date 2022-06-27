EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A great 24 hours for sports fans in the Centennial State just got even better.

One day after the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, the Colorado Buffaloes earned the commitment of Parkland three-star offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie III on Monday evening at a ceremony at Parkland High School in northeast El Paso that aired live on KTSM.

McDuffie III chose the Buffs and the Pac-12 Conference over New Mexico, UTSA and the hometown UTEP Miners. He paid an official visit to Boulder over the weekend where his commitment to third-year head coach Karl Dorrell was solidified.

“I chose the University of Colorado because I felt like it gives me the best opportunity to be close to home and play football at the highest level,” McDuffie III told KTSM. “The family atmosphere there is unbelievable. I believe Coach Dorrell is changing the program and they will be doing some great things at CU. “

A 6’4, 300-pound left tackle with a seven-foot wingspan, McDuffie III has started on varsity for the Matadors since he was a freshman. He was a first-team all-District selection the last two seasons and made first-team all-City in 2021. He has allowed only two sacks in his entire high school career.

His size, length and agility should help him translate to the Power-5 level fairly quickly and McDuffie III said it was possible he could enroll early at Colorado after the fall semester is over in December. He excels in the classroom as well, ranking in the top 20 in his class.

McDuffie III is already the third El Paso high school football player in the Class of 2023 to commit to a Power-5 university. His Parkland teammate, wide receiver DJ Crest, and Canutillo four-star running back LJ Martin are both currently committed to Texas Tech.

That trio, along with Jeremiah Cooper (Iowa State) and Tavorus Jones (Missouri) in the Class of 2022 make for five El Paso football players in the last two classes to make their way to a Power-5 conference out of high school.

McDuffie III is also the second El Pasoan in recent years to take his talents to Colorado for college football, joining former Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez. The Del Valle graduate broke multiple passing records during his time at CU and is now in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

A once-proud program, the Buffaloes have made just two bowl appearances since 2007, including the 2020 Alamo Bowl in Dorrell’s first season in Boulder. McDuffie III is hoping to be a part of the resurgence of Colorado football.

“Their facilities are top notch and I want to be a part of it. Colorado has a great culture and my family and I believe I will do great things there,” McDuffie III said.

