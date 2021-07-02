Tavorus Jones, Jeremiah Cooper to announce college commitments on Friday evening

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – July 2, 2021, will arguably be the biggest day in the young lives of two of El Paso’s top senior football players.

Burges 4-star running back Tavorus Jones, and Andress 3-star defensive back/wide receiver Jeremiah Cooper will announce their collegiate commitments together on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. in a ceremony in El Paso.

The pair’s commitments will be streamed live on ktsm.com beginning shortly before 6:30.

Cooper and Jones are two of the most highly recruited football players El Paso has seen in years. Both harbor over 25 scholarship offers from prospective schools, including multiple Power 5 programs.

Jones’ recruitment got started in the summer of 2020, when he received offers from the likes of Alabama, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and many other major college football programs. Currently ranked as one of the best recruits in the nation on ESPN’s 300 for the Class of 2022, Jones recently went on an official visit to the University of Missouri.

Per his Instagram, the 4-star recruit will be choosing a suitor from a Top 4 of Alabama, Missouri, Penn State and Texas A&M.

As for Cooper, he didn’t receive his first Division I scholarship offer until January, when the hometown UTEP Miners extended him an offer. Since then, his profiled has exploded. Cooper now has 27 schools vying for his services, including Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, Oregon State and Texas Tech.

Cooper has gone on multiple official visits in recent weeks to Baylor, Iowa State, SMU and Texas Tech. The 3-star safety will make his choice of where to play college football between those four universities.

Texas Tech Official Visit ⚫️🔴✔️ pic.twitter.com/RvijZoXtjQ — jeremiah cooper ④ (@jeremiah1cooper) June 13, 2021

Cooper comes from a very athletic family. His older brother, Tristan Cooper, played college football at Arizona and his older sister Hannah recently transferred to Oral Roberts from a Division II school in Colorado, where she starred on the basketball court. Cooper will follow in the footsteps of his older siblings at the Division I level.

Jones and Cooper elected to commit in a ceremony together, a true sign of the bond that El Paso’s high school athletes foster on and off the field. Andress and Burges may be district foes; but their two star players are doing all they can to help each other reach new heights.

It all begins Friday night, when they announce their commitments.