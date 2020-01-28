Warner to be named Chapin head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new era of Chapin High School football is set to begin. Sources confirm to KTSM 9 Sports that Franklin offensive coordinator, Ryan Warner, will be the Huskies next head football coach and athletic coordinator.​

KTSM 9 Sports was the first to break the news on social media Tuesday afternoon.​

Warner has been at Franklin for 10 years under head coach Daren Walker, five as the offensive coordinator. He played for Walker at Chapin from 2000-2003, as well as former Chapin head coach Rene Hernandez, who retired last month after 13 years with the Huskies.​

“It’s my dream job,” said Warner. “I’ve been very fortunate to be at Franklin and be a part of some great teams, but it’s [Chapin] home. For me, it’s going back home and doing what I love to do. I’m going to help try and mold the character of the young men in the Northeast and pass on the lessons that I’ve had.”​

Warner knows the tradition of excellence that has been established at Chapin under Walker and most recently Hernandez, who he has maintained a relationship with.​

“He [Hernandez] has always been a mentor to me,” said Warner. “I’ve always looked at him like a mentor along with Coach Walker, Patrick Brown and Mark Torres. They’ve all had a hand in shaping my coaching philosophy.”​

Warner is expected to step in immediately at Chapin and take over the Huskies’ offseason program.