Warner to be named Chapin head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new era of Chapin High School football is set to begin. Sources confirm to KTSM 9 Sports that Franklin offensive coordinator, Ryan Warner, will be the Huskies next head football coach and athletic coordinator.
KTSM 9 Sports was the first to break the news on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Warner has been at Franklin for 10 years under head coach Daren Walker, five as the offensive coordinator. He played for Walker at Chapin from 2000-2003, as well as former Chapin head coach Rene Hernandez, who retired last month after 13 years with the Huskies.
“It’s my dream job,” said Warner. “I’ve been very fortunate to be at Franklin and be a part of some great teams, but it’s [Chapin] home. For me, it’s going back home and doing what I love to do. I’m going to help try and mold the character of the young men in the Northeast and pass on the lessons that I’ve had.”
Warner knows the tradition of excellence that has been established at Chapin under Walker and most recently Hernandez, who he has maintained a relationship with.
“He [Hernandez] has always been a mentor to me,” said Warner. “I’ve always looked at him like a mentor along with Coach Walker, Patrick Brown and Mark Torres. They’ve all had a hand in shaping my coaching philosophy.”
Warner is expected to step in immediately at Chapin and take over the Huskies’ offseason program.