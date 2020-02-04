Warner introduced at Chapin as new head football coach

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – For 10 years, Ryan Warner bided his time, waiting for the chance that has finally arrived.

Warner was introduced as the new head coach at Chapin on Monday, his first head coaching job. It’s a dream come true for Warner, who gets to come home to his alma mater, after being a part of Chapin’s first graduating class.

“It means everything to me. I was a part of the first graduating class at Chapin and a lot of my mentors were my football coaches so it means everything coming home and being able to work with the kids in the northeast,” Warner said. “It was one of the opportunities where you never know when it’s going to come but when it does it just feels right.”

Warner worked at Franklin for 10 years under Daren Walker, the last five as the offensive coordinator. His hiring at Chapin was first reported by KTSM in late January.

Warner will look to turn around the Huskies program, after a 2-9 season in 2019. Chapin will be in District 1-5A Division I, alongside Bel Air, Del Valle and El Dorado.